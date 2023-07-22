Community Pulse: Grundy County Land Use Department tips and events for recycling and safety

The Grundy County Land Use Department is happy to offer some summer events for your recycling needs and some tips for safer construction and making our county greener.

Events:

Children’s Used Book event was a success, and we would like to thank all of those who provided use books for the Bernie’s Book Bank. We were able to collect 2800 books and those books get into the hands of children a week after they are received. Special thanks to the Three Rivers Library for donating so many and the teachers who participated. We will continue to have this drive each June and July to have children own their first books and keep reading.

Tire Recycling Drive took place at the Olson Recycling Center located at 354 West Jackson (West Route 6) in Seneca again the second week of July and we were able to almost fill the 53-foot trailer that was provided to us via the K&S Tire Recycling in Chicago Heights. The tires will be repurposed into mulch, rubber mats for livestock use, and track cover. We thank the Road Commissioners and our Highway Engineer for their participation in making this successful.

Ewaste and Shredding event will take place on September 16th from 8:00 AM to Noon at 310 East DuPont behind the Animal Control Facility. There will be a charge for all TVs of $25.00/TV and $50.00/Projection TVs. All electronics will be processed via Dynamic Recyclers in Wisconsin per our IEPA agreement. We thank all the residents who responsibly take care of their electronics. Shredding of personal documents will also take place at this event and we ask that the materials be free of plastics and metals. All shredding will take place via the shredder that is built into the truck. Please limit your shredding materials to two boxes if possible.

Building:

Fire Pits:

Many of us remember cooking or setting ablaze marshmallows over an open fire to make s’mores. Creating that atmosphere in your own backyard is a great idea. However, please make sure that if you are installing a fire pit that it is a safe installation for you and your family. .

Fire pits are ideally 3 to 4 feet in width with a total height of 18 inches. A height of 18 inches provides warmth to the people sitting around the fire. Consider environmental factors such as areas in your rear yard that are subject to wind, trees that may be effected, closeness to neighbors, and also to your own home (10 foot minimum). Ensure that there is a hose that will provide an extinguishment of the fire if need be. Fire extinguishers that are A-Rated are great as they are designed for wood fires.

The pit should be lined with noncombustible stone such as fire brick or fire clay mortar. You can buy a fire pit ready for installation or follow your own design by researching the best design for your needs. Include a screened lid for the fire pit to prevent sparks. Never leave the fire pit unattended while in use.

Environmental:

As you pack up the car or head for the airport this summer with the family, think about how you can take those traits of being an environmental steward with you.

One the road if you are in a rented home or a hotel room, turn up the ac for the room and make sure all lights are shut off when you leave for the day. When eating out only take enough napkins, condiments so as to reduce the amount of waste that you may have. If your hotel or home has recycling, take a bag with you when you are out and about during the day so you may carry the recyclables back to an appropriate recycling bin.

If you stay at home and have BBQ parties, use all reusable dishes and utensils instead of paper or plastics so that your consumer footprint decreases.

Enjoy the rest of your summer Grundy County and thank you for your efforts in making our county and planet a better place to live with your sustainable acts.

Please feel free to call me with any questions that you may have on our environmental goals this spring. I may be reached at (815) 941-3229 or email at hmiller@grundyco.org.

We thank you Grundy County for all of you do. Enjoy your summer and stay green!