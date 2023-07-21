Morris Police, Grundy Sheriff’s Office battle over Pork Chop Dinner competition

A quick glance at the Facebook pages belonging to the Morris Police Department and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, typically a hub of crime and arrest notifications, shows friendly razzing between the two departments.

This is because Chief Alicia Steffes and Sheriff Ken Briley are competing for votes at the Grundy County 4-H pork chop dinner fundraiser from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 30 at the Grundy County Fairgrounds, 8890 IL-47. Tickets will be available at the gate or ahead of time by calling the University of Illinois Extension Office at 815-942-2725 or by going to the Grundy County 4-H Association Facebook page.

The rivalry started in late June, when the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office posted a picture of the “coveted ‘pig’ trophy” created by Ray Grossi. The winner of the pork chop dinner fundraiser will receive the pig.

“We don’t want to brag, however, we did win the ‘Rack of Ribs’ trophy last week and this would look great next to it,” the Saturday, June 24 post reads. “By the way, the Morris Police Department doesn’t have room in their trophy case.”

The Sheriff’s Office won this trophy the week prior at the Rhythm & BBQ Festival.

It took the Morris Police Department five days to return with its own post: Not only can it make space in the trophy case in the front hall of the Morris City Administration building at 700 N. Division St., Steffes introduced Flat Briley into the mix.

Flat Briley is based off a children’s book character that has grown into a classroom tradition, where students receive a Flat Stanley, take a photo with him and create a postcard about their city or state before mailing it back. Flat Briley, however, hasn’t traveled very far. He seems to have made his home inside the Morris Police Department.

Some of the other arguments are more merit-based: Steffes has actually worked as a waitress before according to a July 5, report, although Briley has worked at McDonald’s before.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office may have gotten the last laugh, though: WGN Weatherman Tom Skilling made an appearance in a satirical newscast announcing his support for the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office.

The Grundy County 4-H Fair takes place starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 29 and runs through Monday, July 31 at the Grundy County Fairgrounds, with contest judging and events taking place throughout the day.