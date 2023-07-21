July 21, 2023
Morris Grade School cross country season starts July 31

By Shaw Local News Network
Runners from Morris Grade School, Saratoga, Nettle Creek and ICS are invited to join the Runnin’ Braves this fall.

Runners from Morris Grade School, Saratoga, Nettle Creek and ICS are invited to join the Runnin’ Braves this fall. Morris XC welcomes all runners from fifth through eighth grades.

Join a successful, growing program that will challenge, enhance conditioning and improve speed, endurance and mental fortitude. The season begins Monday, July 31 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. with a parent meeting at 8:30 a.m.

Head Coach Ben Lawrence said this year’s team has moved its home course from the Morris Grade School to the trails out by Heidecke Lake and the adjacent visitors center.

Registration is required at il.8to18.com/shabbonams before the season starts.

