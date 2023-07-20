Registration for Megan’s Mission 5K now open

Registration for the Megan’s Mission 5k Run/Walk that takes place at 6 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 16 is now open, and those interested can sign up at https://runsignup.com/Race/IL/CoalCity/MegansMission.

This event takes place during Coal City’s Fall Festival, so there will be something to do for the entire family, like a classic car show in the afternoon, food options and more.

All proceeds from this event benefit the Megan’s Mission Foundation, which is committed to realizing Megan’s dream of ending childhood cancer through advocacy and research.

Megan Bugg passed away in March 2022 after a seven-year battle with childhood cancer, and through her fight grew into a passionate advocate for others in the same fight. She spoke in Washington, D.C. and raised over $1.7 million for childhood cancer research.