The Coal City Police Department and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office posted up at McDonald’s in Coal City, 2 Broadway St., Thursday morning sharing free coffee and conversation with local residents.

This event was created in an effort to build community amongst the residents of Coal City and the local officials and police officers.

Officer Michael Imhof and Village Trustee Bill Mincey share a conversation during the Coffee with a Cop event on Thursday morning. (Michael Urbanec)