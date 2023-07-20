July 20, 2023
Mission Bible Church hosts the Great Church Giveaway on Aug. 12

The flyer for the Great Church Giveaway 2023.

The flyer for the Great Church Giveaway 2023. (Photo provided by Mission Bible Church)

The Mission Bible Church at 412 N. Wabena Ave. in Minooka is hosting the Great Church Giveaway, with donations being accepted from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11 and the giveaway taking place from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12.

Attendees will be able to shop for gently-used clothes and home items, and the church will also be providing free back-to-school haircuts provided by licensed hair stylists.

Anyone interested in donating items or interested in volunteering can go to missionbible.church for more information.

