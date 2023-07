The village of Minooka will hold a Movie Night from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Lions Park in Minooka following the Minooka Police Department National Night Out.

Bring the family to a viewing of “DC League of Super-Pets.” Don’t forget to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

For information on this event, contact Dawn Niner at dawn.niner@minooka.com.