July 19, 2023
Shaw Local
Morris High School registration to take place July 25-26

By Shaw Local News Network
Registration for Morris Community High School students will take place Tuesday, July 25 for juniors and seniors and Wednesday, July 26 for freshmen and sophomores. Both events will be from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and take place in the south campus cafeteria.

At this event, students and their guardians will receive their class schedule and lock assignment, receive transportation information, confirm their residency, pay school fees, take yearbook and ID pictures, purchase a PE uniform, turn in a physical or proof of immunization and secure a parking permit.

For more information, contact the main office at 815-467-2140.

