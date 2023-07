The Morris Community High School cheerleaders are holding a fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Culver’s in Morris, 1919 N. Division St.

25% of participating sales will be donated to the cheerleading team. All customers need to do is mention the fundraiser when placing their order.

Drive-up and dine-in orders can also qualify, and online ordering with curbside pickup is available at www.culvers.com.