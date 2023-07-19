Goodwill Park reconstruction to start at the end of the summer

Renovations at Goodwill Park in Morris will move forward starting at the end of the summer after the Morris City Council approved agreements with both Tria Architecture and Narvick Construction to work on the project.

This project comes as part of the city of Morris Comprehensive Park Plan that the City Council approved back in 2022, which has the city spending between $500,000 and $600,000 on improvements to McKinley, Goodwill and West Side Parks.

An overview of Goodwill Park in Morris. (Michael Urbanec)

Goodwill Park will see new playground equipment, with fences coming down so the ball fields can be completely redone. There also will be new pavilions.

“We won’t be doing wood mulch anymore,” Brown said. “As we move forward, parks are gonna have that rubberized flooring, which allows for wheelchair accessibility. That’ll be really nice.”

Work on Goodwill Park is expected to be finished by next Summer, with improvements to either McKinley or West Side Parks coming next depending on when funding for a $600,000 Open Space Land Acquisition and Development grant comes in for the West Side Park project.