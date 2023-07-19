5 Things to do in Grundy County: 5-0 Race, Rock the Block and more

1. 5-0 Racing for the Special Olympics: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 22, Grundy County Speedway 8890 N. IL Route 47, Morris, IL.

Grundy County Sheriff Deputies Hrechko and Unland take to the race track at the Grundy County Speedway to compete in a race while fundraising for Special Olympics Illinois.

2. Rock the Block: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday in Downtown Morris.

Generation performs starting at 2 p.m., accompanying a day full of shopping, games and more. Downtown Morris will be filled with food trucks, picnic tables, large yard games, face painters and more.

Patrons wait in line at the food trucks during Rock the Block in downtown Morris on Sunday. (Rob Oesterle)

3. Coffee with a Cop: 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at McDonald’s in Coal City, 2 S. Broadway St.

Stop by the McDonald’s in Coal City for a free cup of coffee and have a conversation with local law enforcement. This event was created to help communities and cops create a better connection.

4. Great American Big Wheel Race: 6 p.m. Saturday, Joliet Memorial Stadium.

Help support the United Cerebral Palsy-Center for Disability Services by coming out for the only adult big wheel race in all of Illinois. A big wheel is a type of bike with two small wheels at the back and a single large wheel in front, similar to a popular children’s toy.

United Cerebral Palsy-Center for Disability Services in Joliet is hosting its third annual Great American Big Wheel Race on July 22 at Joliet Memorial Stadium. Pictured is Kelly Wujeck representing Easterseals Joliet Region during a previous event. (Photo courtesy ofUnited Cerebral Palsy-Center for Disability Services )

5. Junk in the Trunk: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, 124 Depot St., Gardner

Those that missed Junk in the Trunk in Morris last weekend have the chance to check out the antiques, gifts, toys and more vendors have to sell. Vendor fees and donations all go to a different charity each month.