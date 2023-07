The Morris Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week.

Email “Pet of the Week” submissions to news@morrisherald-news.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 200 dpi, and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar, and run as space is available.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 4 5-year-old black cat Brennan snuggles with Uzi, an orange tabby for an afternoon nap. (Michael Urbanec)

These pets are all up for adoption at Just Animals in Mazon, 505 Depot St.