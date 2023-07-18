Alderman Wren resigns from Morris City Council

3rd Ward Alderman Derrick Wren resigned from the Morris City Council Monday, saying that his personal life has taken him in other directions he didn’t otherwise expect.

Wren was elected to represent the 3rd ward for the first time in 2017 and has sat as its representative ever since.

“I’ve enjoyed working with all of you, and I appreciate everything you’ve done,” Wren said. “The City of Morris is in good hands today, and that’s all I really wanted to say. Thank you.”

Wren said representing his constituents was an honor, and he’s glad to have contributed to the growth and development of Morris.

Morris Mayor Chris Brown thanked Wren for his passion and unconditional equipment during his time on the City Council.

Brown said any residents interested in representing the 3rd ward can apply at the City Clerk’s office, 700 N. Division St. Applications will be accepted until Tuesday, Aug. 1