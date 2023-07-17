Community Pulse: Teachers spend their summer preparing for the upcoming school year

While students are away for the summer, there is still work to be done in the district. The faculty and staff spend hours preparing for the next school year. The office staff is busy finalizing and submitting state reports as well as getting prepared for registration. Around the district, there is cleaning and major projects that are being completed to get ready for the start of the 2023 - 2024 school year.

The idea that teachers get their summers off is a thing of the past. Yes, they do get some time off, but most are still planning and preparing throughout the summer getting ready for the students to return in August. Coal City District #1 teachers spent from May 26th through June 26th completing the annual task of summer curriculum work. Under the direction of the now retired Director of Curriculum and Instruction, Tammy Elledge and her replacement Jennifer Kenney, our teachers spent a total of over 740 hours working on continuous improvement of the curriculum and assessments.

The district has had its fair share of projects over summer break. The Middle School had the most action with work being completed in several areas of the building. The commons/cafeteria area, community room, as well as the hallway in front of the gyms, all had the floor tiles removed and the concrete below buffed and polished. The new look adds to the mine theme the architects of the building used when it was built 2000. Outside the Middle School, a new access road is being built to alleviate traffic congestion at pick up and drop off times. This road will be south of the district office and connect to the parking lot on the southeast side of the building. Along with the road, an additional parking lot will be constructed between the school and the baseball/softball fields. These projects are all part of the Facilities Improvement Plan that was put in place last school year. Over 50 stakeholders that included community members, local business members, students, school faculty, and staff members participated in this process. There are other projects that are still in the development stage that the district hopes to complete these projects in the next three years.

In less than a month, the district will be welcoming the faculty, staff, and students back into the buildings for the 2023 - 2024 school year. Before this happens, there is still more work to be done to prepare for the school year, but we cannot wait until the doors are open and students are walking back into our buildings.