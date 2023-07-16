Morris Police hosts the National Night Out on Tuesday, August 1

The Morris Police Department, Grundy County Health Department and the City of Morris are partnering from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1 to bring the National Night Out to Goold Park.

This family-friendly event is designed to bring neighbors together to create a stronger community, according to a Friday news release.

The National Night Out will focus on kids, and they will be able to play playground games with the officers, have the chance to dunk their favorite School Resource Officer in the dunk tank and participate in an obstacle course.

Food from The County Seat, Sweet Tooth, Laki Hawaiian Ice, and Costco hot dogs will also be available. Servpro of Morris/Ottawa will also have a water station.

The first 150 kids in attendance will also receive albums to store Morris Police Trading Cards, and all officers present will have cards to hand out.

The National Night Out is an annual event created with the intention of building community and promoting police-community partnerships, and neighborhood camaraderie in an effort to create safer, more caring neighborhoods according to the National Night Out website. It typically takes place on the first Tuesday of August.