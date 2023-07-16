July 16, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesGames and Puzzles

Morris Police hosts the National Night Out on Tuesday, August 1

By Shaw Local News Network
Be, do, and make. That’s the mantra for a jam-packed family festival filled with multiple vendors, live music, food, crafts and yoga under the trees. Fforest Fest will be taking over Goold Park in Morris on Saturday June 4 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The trees providing shade at Goold Park in Morris. (Maribeth Wilson)

The Morris Police Department, Grundy County Health Department and the City of Morris are partnering from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1 to bring the National Night Out to Goold Park.

This family-friendly event is designed to bring neighbors together to create a stronger community, according to a Friday news release.

The National Night Out will focus on kids, and they will be able to play playground games with the officers, have the chance to dunk their favorite School Resource Officer in the dunk tank and participate in an obstacle course.

Food from The County Seat, Sweet Tooth, Laki Hawaiian Ice, and Costco hot dogs will also be available. Servpro of Morris/Ottawa will also have a water station.

The first 150 kids in attendance will also receive albums to store Morris Police Trading Cards, and all officers present will have cards to hand out.

The National Night Out is an annual event created with the intention of building community and promoting police-community partnerships, and neighborhood camaraderie in an effort to create safer, more caring neighborhoods according to the National Night Out website. It typically takes place on the first Tuesday of August.

Morris
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois