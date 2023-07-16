Morris celebrates 175th anniversary of the I&M Canal

I&M Canal Cleanup Coalition (IMC3), the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce, the City of Morris and a whole heap of kids gathered Saturday morning to celebrate the Illinois & Michigan Canal’s 175th birthday with the I&M Canal Day Camp.

Canalport Park played home to many different kids games, like fishing, tug-of-war and more while kids could also go on informative guided hikes to learn about the canal.

Grundy County Chamber of Commerce Director Christina Van Yperen (left) Stacey Olson, Erik Olson and Julie Wilkinson (right) all help the kids cut the ribbon on the I&M Canal to celebrate its 175th anniversary. (Michael Urbanec)

“Our idea with the day camp is to educate the next generation so they can take care of the canal and continue cleaning it up and taking care of our town,” said Stacey Olson, with IMC3.

Erik Olson said they’ve been running cleanups for a while not because conservation crews can’t, but because they want to pitch in to catch everything they can and keep the canal as clean as possible.

Richie, Blaise and Matthew from Boy Scouts Pack 480 attempt to find the right duck in a game at the I&M Canal Day Camp. (Michael Urbanec)

Matt Laker, with the Morris History Club, was also there with photos and newspaper clippings from the day’s events. He also had a QR code that links directly to an album full of reporting relating to work on the canal and restoration efforts, along with celebrations from previous canal birthday parties.

All this learning topped off with the kids singing happy birthday to the I&M Canal, complete with a Grundy County Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting.

The next I&M Canal Cleanup Day will be in September, and the Joliet Slammers baseball team is hosting an IMC3 night at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6, with a portion of all ticket sales going to support the I&M Canal. Tickets cost $10 each.