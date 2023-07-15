Morris Cruise Night finds car owners skipping registration, asks them ‘to do the right thing’

Morris Cruise Night last Saturday saw a rash of car-showing participants skip the entry point on Washington Street by entering through alleys and side streets after moving barricades.

The organization issued a statement via its Facebook page on Wednesday, expressing disappointment and encouraging people attending to point out those attempting to skip the gate.

“As a 501c(3), Morris Cruise Night deeply appreciates and relies on the car owners who attend to donate their $10 entry fee to our beneficiaries,” reads the news release. “Unfortunately, during our Cruise night on July 8, we discovered many car owners avoided donating to our charity by parking unlawfully.”

Morris Cruise Night has donated more than $680,000 to local charities in its 20 years as an organization. Grundy County Heroes and Helpers Inc. was the beneficiary on Saturday night.

Morris Cruise Night said it values both participants and spectators who come to downtown Morris, and they’re grateful to Morris. Despite the gate-hoppers, it was another successful Cruise Night.

The next Morris Cruise Night takes place on Saturday, Aug. 12.