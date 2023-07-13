Community Pulse: Remember to think before you dig

Summer in Coal City brings along with it many projects within residents’ homes as they look to improve their household, yards and landscaping.

It is a fitting time to remind everyone, whether they are completing a home remodeling project or the kids are digging a hole in the backyard for fun – please know what is in the ground before you dig.

Infrastructure for all of those things we often take for granted are buried beneath the surface; one can find sanitary collection service lines, water service lines, electrical lines, natural gas connections, and communication services outside those areas indicated on one’s parcel survey when getting the keys to the new home. In addition to the typical spaces one may suspect to find infrastructure, for example, the road way, right of way and any easements, the services often come from these areas and connect to different points within each residence as services such as electricity are run into the main electrical box.

Coal City participates with all other municipalities of Illinois in the JULIE service. Since its inception in 1974, JULIE has logged over 39 million locate requests and its annual call volume makes it one of the largest industry one-call systems in the United States. More than 68% of notifications are now entered online by professional excavators and homeowners through self-service options. JULIE processes more than 1.6 million locate requests which results in more than 9.5 million notification messages being transmitted to member utilities annually.

Most importantly – the call to JULIE will keep you safe and your neighbors’ services from becoming disconnected and grumpy with you for severing their buried lines. This service is so important, the village or its subcontractors, themselves, utilize JULIE prior to conducting any underground excavation.

Each year, the task of residents replacing fences and digging the new posts for fence sections has resulted in electrical lines, which power the streetlights within the subdivision to become severed.

Another service that often needs repair is due to fiber and communication lines being struck by residents as they repair their property or rototill their garden; this nuisance results in no internet provision for the local neighbors as well. This repair becomes very costly and because of parts’ shortages and certain automatic cutoffs that must be re-established costing a great deal of time. Public Works then must diagnose the cause of the lack of service provision, which results in additional labor hours. JULIE can be reached by dialing 811.

Please be careful as you dig and call JULIE before you act. It will keep you safe and your neighbors happy! Stay safe and please enjoy the rest of your summer.