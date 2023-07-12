Morris High School bass fishing duo fundraising after qualifying for nationals

Morris High School senior Gage Phillips and freshman Caden Nelson have qualified for the Bassmaster High School National Championship at Lake Hartwell in Anderson, South Carolina, but they’ll need to fundraise first to get there.

Head coach Shawn Hornsby has organized a GoFundMe to raise the final $2,500 that would get the kids to Lake Hartwell to compete, which is necessary because Morris Community High School budgets the team $3,000. Members and coaches already have to raise around $5,000 a year to keep the team. This final round of fundraising comes because state championships and national championships require qualifying, and nobody knows for sure where the season will go until tournaments get under way.

Assistant coach and boat captain Seth Hornsby said the team qualified by finishing fifth in an Illinois Bass National competition that would typically have the top three teams qualify. Phillips and Nelson, however, were able to qualify because the teams ahead of them had already won tournaments landing them spots in the nationals. Seth said teams can’t double qualify, allowing Nelson and Phillips to get into the tournament.

“All of our teammates fish really well,” Seth said. “We had six or seven top five finishes all season and five top threes, and Caden and Gage built a chemistry together. They work really well.”

Nelson and Phillips will spend more than seven hours together on the boat, waking up at 4 a.m. to get to competitions in time.

From there, they catch fish, and it’s important they keep them alive. High school bass fishing, Seth said, preaches conservation and respect for the wildlife. They even use synthetic bait instead of live bait, and teams are penalized if a fish they catch dies. If two fish die, the team is disqualified.

While Phillips competed at nationals last year, this is Nelson’s first time fishing beyond the Illinois State line and Lake Hartwell is a lot different from what they’re used to.

“It’s all based on the water temperature, the weather and the water clarity,” Phillips said. “You just have to put all that information together and figure out what bait the fish want, what they’re eating and their patterns.”

Seth said it will be different for both anglers, as Lake Hartwell is much deeper than anything they’ve faced this season.

Nelson has fished as far away as Clinton Lake to the west and Decatur to the south, but he has Phillips to lean on. Phillips has experience fishing at nationals.

“Gage’s partner last year graduated so we paired him up with a freshman,” Shawn said. “It’s a little unconventional but Caden showed a lot of good skills and picked up a lot in practice. We knew he’d do well with the right partner, and he’s been the right partner for Gage.”

Nelson and Phillips will get to practice on Lake Hartwell starting July 23 through 25, with the competition taking place on July 27 and 28. If they finish in the top 12 of the 350 teams, they will get to participate in the final competition on July 29.

To donate, visit gofundme.com/f/help-morris-fishing-team-to-national-championship. To see photos and reports on the team’s progress, visit facebook.com/MorrisHighSchoolBassFishingTeam.