Morris High Class of 1982 donates funds for bottle filling station in Chapin Park

Alumni from the Morris Community High School Class of 1982 recently donated funds to install a water bottle filling station in Chapin Park to celebrate its 40th class reunion last year.

The Class of 1982 collected donations during the event with city park improvements in mind.

Alumni John Allen drew inspiration for the project from the recent city of Morris Comprehensive Parks Plan and the care provided for the firefighter James Allen Memorial in the park’s southwest corner.

“The Class of 1979 does such an amazing job of caring for my brother’s firefighter memorial. They always make sure it is clean and beautifully decorated for the season,” Allen said. He went on to say, “I am so thankful to my fellow classmates for their generosity and for embracing the idea of giving back to our hometown community.”

Morris Mayor Chris Brown expressed gratitude for the donation, nothing that this is the second time the city has accepted donated funds for a bottle filling station.

“This is what being from Morris is all about. The city is deeply grateful to the MCHS Class of 1982 for their desire to give back to our community,” Brown said. “Giving can be contagious. We are blessed to have so many wonderful people in our community that are willing to give back and improve our city.”

These water bottle filling stations feature hygienic innovations such as hands-free features. Additionally, water bottle filling stations allow individuals to reuse their own water bottle, reducing the need for single-use plastic bottled water. With up to 80% of plastic bottles ending up in landfills, this makes water bottle filling stations a much more environmentally friendly option.

In total, about $5,000 was donated towards the purchase of the water fountain/bottle filling station. Last year, LyondellBasell Industries donated funds for bottle filling station in Goold Park. Additional stations are expected to come sometime next year. Those interested in contributing to these projects should contact Community Affairs Director Stan Knudson for more information.