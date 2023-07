The Coal City Police and Grundy County Sheriff’s Department will be having coffee and conversation with residents from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 20 at the Coal City McDonald’s, 2 S. Broadway Street.

Coffee with a Cop is meant to bring men and women in uniform together with their communities to connect over a cup of coffee, according to a Tuesday news release.

Those who attend will get a free iced or hot coffee.