5 Things to do in Grundy County: I&M Canal Day Camp, Concert on the Courthouse Lawn

1. Concert on the Courthouse Lawn with the Sting Rays: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at 111 E. Washington St., Morris

The Sting Rays bring a classic rock sound to the Grundy County Courthouse lawn for the Concert on the Courthouse Lawn series.

The silhouettes at CanalPort Plaza depict moments in the history of Morris as a stop along the Illinois and Michigan Canal. (Shaw file photo)

2. I&M Canal Day Camp: IMC3 hosts the I&M Canal Day Camp all day on Saturday, July 15 in Canalport Plaza and along the canal.

Head to the I&M Canal in Morris to learn all about its history, partake in activities and enjoy a day with the family.

3. Movie in the Park: “Dungeons & Dragons,” 7 p.m. Friday, July 14, at Lakeview Ballfield in Minooka.

Bring lawn chairs, blankets and the family out to Lakewood Ballfield in Minooka to enjoy a movie. There will also be a free craft project for kids. The movie begins at dusk.

4. Junk in the Trunk: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 16, at 100 Commercial Drive in Morris.

Attend the Junk in the Trunk outdoor flea market, where the vendors fees and any donations will go to charity. It’s a good place to find antiques, gifts, toys, collectibles, produce and more.

Providers inside the building at We Care Grundy County during the Grundy Area Providers resource day. (Michael Urbanec)

5. GAP Resource Day: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at We Care, 530 Bedford Road in Morris.

The Grundy Area Providers Resource Day is a quarterly event that’s meant to be a one-stop-shop for those in need of services. Over 30 vendors will be in attendance, each of whom provides a service that can make the lives of those who need help easier. We Care and the Grundy County Health Department will provide a hot dog lunch, and there will also be a free computer giveaway for residents of Grundy County who earn an income of less than 200% the federal poverty level.