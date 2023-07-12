5 Things to do in Grundy County: I&M Canal Day Camp, Concert on the Courthouse Lawn

1. Concert on the Courthouse Lawn with the Sting Rays: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at 111 E. Washington St., Morris
The Sting Rays bring a classic rock sound to the Grundy County Courthouse lawn for the Concert on the Courthouse Lawn series.
2. I&M Canal Day Camp: IMC3 hosts the I&M Canal Day Camp all day on Saturday, July 15 in Canalport Plaza and along the canal.
Head to the I&M Canal in Morris to learn all about its history, partake in activities and enjoy a day with the family.
3. Movie in the Park: “Dungeons & Dragons,” 7 p.m. Friday, July 14, at Lakeview Ballfield in Minooka.
Bring lawn chairs, blankets and the family out to Lakewood Ballfield in Minooka to enjoy a movie. There will also be a free craft project for kids. The movie begins at dusk.
4. Junk in the Trunk: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 16, at 100 Commercial Drive in Morris.
Attend the Junk in the Trunk outdoor flea market, where the vendors fees and any donations will go to charity. It’s a good place to find antiques, gifts, toys, collectibles, produce and more.
5. GAP Resource Day: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at We Care, 530 Bedford Road in Morris.
The Grundy Area Providers Resource Day is a quarterly event that’s meant to be a one-stop-shop for those in need of services. Over 30 vendors will be in attendance, each of whom provides a service that can make the lives of those who need help easier. We Care and the Grundy County Health Department will provide a hot dog lunch, and there will also be a free computer giveaway for residents of Grundy County who earn an income of less than 200% the federal poverty level.
