Grundy County Sheriff makes arrest in Saturday night shooting

Grundy County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Maxwell D. Williams, 18, of Morris early Sunday morning in relation to a shooting that took place about 10 p.m. Saturday.

It all stems from a call that originally was regarding an underage drinking party on Sand Ridge Road. Deputies arrived to find cars leaving the location and remained behind to clear the area after advising the homeowner of the call.

About 9:59 p.m., an officer returned to the area to make sure nobody remained and found a vehicle parked in front of the house with several people around it, and a female driver with a gun shot wound to the head. The officer called for an ambulance, which took the victim to Morris Hospital.

Williams’ bond has been set at $500,000, and he is facing charges of attempted first degree murder and two counts of aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm, all class X felonies. Officers recovered a handgun at the scene.

The 35-year-old victim remains in critical condition at Loyola Medical Center, according to a Monday evening news release from the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. She underwent surgery, but is expected to make a recovery.