Morris Library celebrates improv for 2023 cultural event in August

The Morris Public Library is hosting its annual cultural events the first week of August, capping it off with Green Room Improv out of Elgin performing at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11 in Goold Park, 308 Northern Ave. in Morris.

Library Director Resa Mai said this year’s events will celebrate improvisation as a skill, both in the comedic sense and the real-world sense: Mai will be creating a cooking video about how to make an omelette using ingredients already found in the house without making an extra trip to the grocery store.

“Aug. 7 through 11 is when we have programs in the library that are all improv-based,” Mai said. “Like our children’s story time on Wednesday will be a funny story, the type that gets the kids giggling.”

Mai said the idea is to get the kids laughing, but it’s also to show them how to make the best of what they have. The events are open to the public, and fall in line with the wishes of the Bowker, Ostrem and Meador families, the three families that donated money to make this event possible.

Improvisational comedy becomes the third cultural event topic, along with Cajun music last year and Polynesian dance the year before.

“Green Room will talk about current events, things that are going on in their lives and then they’ll be asking for audience participation,” Mai said. “That always makes improv different every time you see it. It’s not like they have a set script they read from. They really work with the people in the audience.”

This also means kids will get the chance to attempt their own improvisational comedy skills by shouting suggestions at the performers.

Mai said there will also be two drawings for baskets full of fun, nonsensical items like whoopee cushions, clattering teeth and more.