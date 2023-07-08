July 08, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesGames and Puzzles

Morris, Joliet students among Kendall County Health Department scholarship recipeints

By Shaw Local News Network
Kendall County Community Action members and scholarship recipients.

Kendall County Community Action members and scholarship recipients. (Photo contributed by Kendall County Community Action)

Kerri Courtright, Luna Valderrama and Emanuel Soto, all of Grundy County have been named as recipients of scholarships from the Kendall County Health Department that range from $250 to $1,850.

These Grundy County students are among eight students to receive scholarships from Kendall-Grundy Community Action, a division of the Kendall County Health Department.

The scholarship recipients are:

• Michelle Carreno of Kendall County - Attending Illinois State University for Criminal Justice

• Cindy Carreno of Kendall County - Attending Southern Illinois University Carbondale for Speech Language Pathology

• Alice Jacobs of Kendall County – Attending the University of St. Francis for Nursing

• Jasmine Terry of Kendall County - Attending Rasmussen University for Nursing

• Kerri Courtright of Grundy County - Attending the University of Illinois Champaign for Business Administration

• Luna Valderrama of Grundy County - Attending the University of Illinois Chicago for Earth and Environmental Sciences

• Emanuel Soto of Grundy County - Attending Joliet Junior College for Graphic Design

• Estella Figueroa of Kendall County - Attending Waubonsee Community College for Phlebotomy

These scholarships are awarded annually, and applications will be available again starting in Feb. 2024.

Morris
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois