Grundy Bank’s Ice Cream Social returns at 1 p.m. Friday, July 21

Grundy Bank’s annual ice cream social is making its return, continuing a tradition in the community. The event will take place in the bank’s courtyard from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, July 21.

“This event presents a wonderful chance for the bank to engage with the local community and embrace the spirit of summer. The bank is thrilled to witness the community’s joy as they create their own delicious sundaes. It is one of the most memorable and rewarding experiences for our team each year,” said Christine Mendez, Marketing & Sales Director of Grundy Bank.

During this time, representatives from the bank will be serving root beer floats and ice cream sundaes for only .25 a scoop. Attendees will have the option of choosing between chocolate and vanilla ice cream and can top it off with unlimited toppings such as chocolate syrup, whipped cream, cherries, Oreo’s, Butterfinger pieces, sprinkles, and more.

This year proceeds will benefit We Care of Grundy County “Back to School” program which will help with providing school supplies for those children in need.

“We anticipate being very busy this year with back-to-school assistance and so appreciate the proceeds from Grundy Bank’s Ice Cream social going to help with this cause. We can’t do what we do without community support, and time and again, Grundy Bank steps up to help. We are grateful to have Grundy Bank’s ongoing support as a community partner,” said Eric Fisher, Executive Director of We Care of Grundy County.

Grundy Bank encourages residents to join them for a fun-filled day with your family and friends. Those who do attend shouldn’t worry if they can’t decide on just one flavor. They can get both! This is a great opportunity to take a break and enjoy the summer days with the community. Grundy Bank hopes to see everyone there says not to forget a sweet tooth!