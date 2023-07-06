Calhoun Street bridge bid comes in at $521,179

D Construction in Morris came in at the lowest bid on the Calhoun Street bridge project during a City Council meeting on Monday, June 19.

Morris Mayor Chris Brown said there are a still a couple approvals that need to come in for the project to move forward, but the hope is that once it’s approved, construction could start in the middle-to-end of August.

The hope is that construction will be finished by the start of October if not sooner.

“One thing to note is this is good timing, considering the Illinois River is closed due to maintenance on the lock and dams,” Brown said.

The bid will go up for approval at the Monday, July 17, City Council meeting.