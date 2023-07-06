July 06, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesGames and Puzzles

Calhoun Street bridge bid comes in at $521,179

By Michael Urbanec
The Calhoun Street bridge in Morris.

The Calhoun Street bridge in Morris. (Michael Urbanec)

D Construction in Morris came in at the lowest bid on the Calhoun Street bridge project during a City Council meeting on Monday, June 19.

Morris Mayor Chris Brown said there are a still a couple approvals that need to come in for the project to move forward, but the hope is that once it’s approved, construction could start in the middle-to-end of August.

The hope is that construction will be finished by the start of October if not sooner.

“One thing to note is this is good timing, considering the Illinois River is closed due to maintenance on the lock and dams,” Brown said.

The bid will go up for approval at the Monday, July 17, City Council meeting.

Morris

Michael Urbanec

Michael Urbanec covers Ottawa and Ottawa City Council for The Times