Pigeons judged at the Grundy County Fair.

County fairs are often home to showings for hogs, cattle, donkeys and more, but the Grundy County Fair had a contest for locally-raised pigeons this weekend.

Brian Malone, of Kankakee, has been raising pigeons since he was 10-years-old. He was one of the judges in this weekend’s contest.

“It’s like dogs and cats and everything else,” Malone said. “We show pigeons and my son races them, and a lot of people don’t know a whole lot about that.”

Malone said it started when the neighbors gave them some pigeons: He started letting them out and pigeons kept coming back.

Pigeons are different, Malone said, in that they’re raised in pairs and they raise their young two at a time. They’re different in that they don’t start eating and drinking when they’re born.

Malone said there’s a standard for pigeons much like there are for chickens, cattle and dogs. In this contest, judges look for the quality of the birds’ feathers and body. One bird, a ribbon-winner, puffs its chest out to get as big as it can.

The Grundy County Fair ran through Tuesday, July 4.