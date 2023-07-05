July 05, 2023
Shaw Local
Pigeons judged at the Grundy County Fair.

By Michael Urbanec
Judges make their choices for the prize winners in the pigeon contest.

Judges make their choices for the prize winners in the pigeon contest.

County fairs are often home to showings for hogs, cattle, donkeys and more, but the Grundy County Fair had a contest for locally-raised pigeons this weekend.

Brian Malone, of Kankakee, has been raising pigeons since he was 10-years-old. He was one of the judges in this weekend’s contest.

“It’s like dogs and cats and everything else,” Malone said. “We show pigeons and my son races them, and a lot of people don’t know a whole lot about that.”

Malone said it started when the neighbors gave them some pigeons: He started letting them out and pigeons kept coming back.

Pigeons are different, Malone said, in that they’re raised in pairs and they raise their young two at a time. They’re different in that they don’t start eating and drinking when they’re born.

Malone said there’s a standard for pigeons much like there are for chickens, cattle and dogs. In this contest, judges look for the quality of the birds’ feathers and body. One bird, a ribbon-winner, puffs its chest out to get as big as it can.

The Grundy County Fair ran through Tuesday, July 4.

Judges take a look at a line of cows to decide who will take home the blue ribbon.

Judges take a look at a line of cows to decide who will take home the blue ribbon.

Morris

Michael Urbanec

Michael Urbanec covers Ottawa and Ottawa City Council for The Times