Kids take to the asphalt at Grundy County Speedway

The kids at the Grundy County Fair on Monday in Morris shared some common ground with the professionals from the Chicago NASCAR street race on Sunday night: Each struggled to get traction on the asphalt.

The kids have a more understandable excuse. They were driving on plastic tires, after all.

Kids racing didn’t go exactly how Cheryl Hryn expected it at first, but after changing from a shortened lap format to a drag-race, the three-to-five year olds were able to get the hang of things.

That didn’t come without a little laughter at first. The announcer declared go and the pace car took off, heading perfectly straight until the first corner. It slid, but the kids behind him didn’t turn at all. Then the kids behind them didn’t turn, and soon there were more than a few kids all the way further down the racetrack, completely abandoning the makeshift course comprised of cones.

“It was a little chaotic at first,” Hryn said. ”I didn’t think it would go like that but the way the track is right now probably made it hard. We don’t run on plastic tires, so I don’t know what I was thinking.”

The cars are Hryn’s creation, fashioned out of old Lightning McQueen Power Wheels that she replaced the batteries in order to make them more powerful. Then she spoke to the drivers who typically compete on the full oval at the Grundy County Speedway. Each car is designed after their cars.

Hryn said she’s been trying to have more fun with the kids this year, as she sponsored a free bicycle night earlier in the year and there will be back-to-school night with free backpacks full of school supplies on Friday, Aug. 5.