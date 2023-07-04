5 Things to Do in Grundy County: 3 French Hens Market, Morris Cruise Night and more

1. 3 French Hens Market: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 8, in Downtown Morris.

Enjoy the monthly French-style 3 French Hens Market in Downtown Morris, full of artisans, antiques, hand-crafted items, fresh produce and more.

2. Morris Cruise Night: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 8, in Downtown Morris.

Take a nap in between the markets to take a stroll down Liberty Street in Morris to see all the classic cars that stroll out for July’s Morris Cruise Night.

A 1967 Chevelle cruises down Liberty Street during Morris Cruise Night. (RANDY CURRY)

3. Jake Bradley Memorial Sportsman Special: 8 p.m. Friday, July 7, at 8890 IL Rte. 47 in Morris

Join the Grundy County Speedway for the Jake Bradley Memorial Sportsman Special, which brings street stock cars and more to the Grundy County Speedway.

4. Retro Circus live at Clayton’s Tap: 8 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at 122 W. Washington St. in Morris.

End a long day in Downtown Morris with live music at Clayton’s Tap.

Aces Classic Cars at 502 Twin Rail Drive in Minooka. (Michael Urbanec)

5. Aces Classic Cars Cruise Nights: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 7 at 502 Twin Rail Drive, Minooka.

It’s a busy weekend for car lovers, who have the opportunity to spend about every waking moment around all sorts of different vehicles. Aces Classic Cars hosts its weekly Cruise Night.