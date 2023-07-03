Morris-based Simple Communications, Inc. ranked on Channel Futures 2023 NextGen 101 list

Simple Communications, Inc. has been named as one of the world’s premier managed service providers on the prestigious Channel Futures 2023 NextGen 101 rankings.

The NextGen 101, an MSP 501 list, honors industry-leading managed service and technology providers that are driving a new wave of growth and innovation for the tech channel via the groundbreaking solutions they deliver to their customers. Many of these MSPs generate recurring revenue from cloud, security, unified communications, and other solutions to small, medium and large clients.

These MSPs - based on their growth, drive and innovation - represent the future of the technology channel and IT industry. This year’s NextGen 101 winners were selected from applications received for the 2023 Channel Futures MSP 501.

Channel Futures is pleased to name Simple Communications, Inc. to the 2023 NextGen 101.

“We have always known we deliver innovative I.T. solutions to our clients and are honored to be on the ‘must watch’ list for this year,” said Eric Peterson, Founder and President, Simple Communications. “We look forward to continuing to grow and evolve our business so we can provide the best technology solutions to our clients.”

Channel Futures strives to ensure their partner communities are recognized for what they do best and creates programs that recognize their contributions to the IT industry. The NextGen 101 represents that effort.

“I love following these companies and talking with their owners,” said Jeff O’Heir, Channel Futures senior news editor and manager of the MSP 501. “They’re excited about the latest technologies, embrace innovation, and often bring new sales and marketing strategies to the table. Many of them quickly move into the MSP 501 list where they have an even bigger impact on the industry.”

The data collected by the annual NextGen 101 and MSP 501 drive Channel Futures’ market intelligence insights, creating robust data sets and data-based trend reports that support our editorial coverage, event programming, community and networking strategies and educational offerings.

“As the technology industry and channel enter a very challenging market, channel leaders are looking for ways to accelerate growth,” said Robert DeMarzo, vice president of content for Informa Tech Channels. “The Channel Futures NextGen 101 represents some of the fastest-growth and high-potential MSPs in the market today. These companies are providing innovative approaches to customer solutions and partner engagement never seen before. They truly represent the future of the channel.”

The 2023 MSP 501 and NextGen 101 lists are based on data collected by Channel Futures. Data was collected online from February to May, 2023. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, profit margin and other factors.

Simple Communications is a managed I.T. service provider serving businesses in the south suburban Chicago area for over 17 years. It offers managed I.T. support, networking, VOIP phones, and comprehensive cybersecurity solutions.

It believes in partnering with clients to look strategically at their technology needs rather than only fixing the immediate problem. Technicians are dedicated to high-quality, prompt service without making anyone feel technology deficient.

Simple Communications is located at 118 E. Jackson Street, Morris, IL. Visit our website at simplecommunications.com or contact us at (815) 513-4900.

Channel Futures provides information, perspective and connection for information and communication technologies companies, and includes many award programs like the Channel Futures MSP 501, a list of the most influential and fastest-growing providers in the technology industry.