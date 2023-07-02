Morris Hospital names Katrina Huhnke the June Fire Starter of the Month

When Katrina Huhnke saw an opening for a Registration-Scheduling Representative at the Morris Hospital Diamond-Coal City Campus in 2021, she was interested in the position because she wanted to help others. Since then, Huhnke, of Coal City, has made such a notable impact through her role that she was selected as the Morris Hospital June Fire Starter of the Month.

Since day one, Huhnke has become an invaluable member of the team. Her co-workers describe her as the “go-to” person for questions no matter what time of day. Morris Hospital Diamond-Coal City Practice Manager Kathy O’Neill says, “Katrina is amazing. She is so knowledgeable and is an expert at what she does. She is a leader to everyone she works with, and her work ethic is second to none. Katrina strives for excellence every day, and that inspires her team to be excellent too.”

The former manager of a fitness center who promoted the importance of health and wellness in her community, Huhnke says she knew being part of Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers would be a great fit.

When asked to share the most rewarding part of her job, Huhnke says it's the people she works with and the patients she gets to meet.

“Getting to know the regular patients and their families allows me to connect with them on a more personal level,” she says. Most of all, she most enjoys being able to see patients get the excellent care they deserve.

In nominating Huhnke as Fire Starter of the Month, Registration-Scheduling Representative Sheri Fisk wrote that Huhnke is the kind of co-worker everyone should be “so lucky to work with.” She said Huhnke helps everyone with schedule changes so her co-workers can spend time with their families and do the things that are important to them.

In early civilizations, fire starters were individuals who had the important job of keeping the flame alive. With over 1,400 employees, Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers is the largest employer in Grundy County.