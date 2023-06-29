IMC3 celebrates 175 years of the I&M Canal with the I&M Canal Day Camp

The Illinois & Michigan Canal Clean-up Coalition is celebrating 175 years of the I&M Canal with its first Canal Day Camp from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Canalport Plaza on Illinois Ave. in Morris on Saturday, July 15.

IMC3 has done clean-ups as an organization twice within the last year but the people that make up the organization, like Stacey Olson, have been doing it through True North longer than that.

Olson said she can’t think of a better way to recognize and celebrate Morris’ history than with a cleanup of the canal, and an event to educate the community about keeping the canal clean and beautiful.

“It has such a great history,” Olson said. “It helped build Chicago and the surrounding areas, and we’re going to be talking a lot about the history. It’ll be a fun way for families to celebrate the Canal.”

Olson said the event will be done in partnership with the Morris History Club, an Instagram and Facebook page highlighting Morris’ past through posting old clippings from the Morris Daily Herald.

There will be guided tours from camp counselors explaining the canal’s history in a fun way.

Included along with the guided hikes along the canal will be a birthday party for the canal at 10:30 a.m., free camp crafts, free outdoor games like tug-o-war and sack races and snacks available from food trucks. There also will be eight vendors on site, who will donate a portion of the proceeds to help clean up the canal in the future.