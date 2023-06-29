Grundy Area PADS cancels Liberty 5K over air quality concerns and poor weather

Grundy Area PADS announced Wednesday that this Saturday’s Liberty 5K will be cancelled due to air quality concerns and concerns with the weather forecast.

This comes after consulting with city and county officials and reviewing National Weather Service alerts.

“We have determined that it is not safe for runners, volunteers, staff and other race-related personnel to participate in Saturday’s event,” reads a Wednesday Facebook post. “We deeply apologize for the inconvenience and disappointment that comes with cancelling the race but we feel it is the appropriate course of action at this time.”

Much of Northern Illinois remains under an air quality alert until midnight on Friday due to smoke floating down from Canadian forest fires. This poor air quality, according to Dr. Jeremy Silver with Northwestern Medicine, is likely leading to increased emergency department visits and respiratory complaints.

This air quality alert has already been extended twice, as it was originally supposed to expire at midnight on Wednesday. It is now set to expire at 12 a.m. Friday.

An announcement will be made at a later date regarding rescheduling the Liberty 5K on Saturday, July 15.