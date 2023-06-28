June 28, 2023
Morris Police issue reminder that fireworks are still illegal

By Michael Urbanec
The Morris Police Department issued a statement Monday reminding residents that fireworks are, in fact, still illegal in the state of Illinois.

“Whether we like it or not, fireworks [other than the ‘novelty’ or ‘safe and sane’ type you buy at Menards or Walmart] have been illegal and still are illegal everywhere in the state of Illinois without a license,” according to the statement.

It continues to say that it violates both state law and city ordinance to possess, store, discharge, sell or set off fireworks.

The police will respond to all calls regarding fireworks complaints, and city ordinance or state tickets will be issues. Anyone with a complaint should call the non-emergency number at 815-942-2131 ext. 8.

Michael Urbanec covers Ottawa and Ottawa City Council for The Times