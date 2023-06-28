Grundy County Health Department offers Certified Food Protection Manager Course

The Grundy County Health Department announced Monday that two additional classes remain in 2023 for those looking to take a Certified Food Protection Manager course.

Courses take place on Thursday, July 13 and Wednesday, Oct. 11, and are held at the Grundy County Administration Building at 1320 Union St. in Morris.

The registration form can be found at www.grundyhealth.com, and advanced registration is required. Registration costs $170, which includes the course, test and textbook. Registration will be accepted until the day prior to the class as space allows.

For further information, contact the Grundy County Health Department at 815-941-3115 or go to www.grundyhealth.com