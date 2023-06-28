First Presbyterian Church hosts an evening with former MLB player Scott Spiezio

The Outreach and Fellowship Committee at First Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Jackson St. in Morris is hosting a free event on Sunday, July 16 with former MLB player Scott Spiezio.

Spiezio, a Morris-native infielder who played most of his career with the Oakland Athletics, Los Angeles Angels and had stints with the Seattle Mariners and St. Louis Cardinals, will speak about his baseball career as well as his journey with his faith and how it has positively impacted his life.

The committee will also serve a free hot dog supper to everyone.

The committee asks that those wishing to attend need to register at www.fpcmorris.org, where there’s a “Register Here” button. People can also register by signing up at the church or by calling the office at 815-942-1871. Registration is open to the public, and everyone is welcome to wear their favorite baseball hat or shirt.