Community Pulse: Aux Sable Springs is a hidden gem

A Hidden Gem in Aux Sable Springs

The mental and physical health benefits we receive from exercise and time spent in nature are well known and generally highly valued. Access to these opportunities, however, often presents a challenge. Local governments, communities and nonprofits play a large and collaborative role in providing residents with accessibility to parks and open space. In this case, the village of Minooka has invested a tremendous amount of effort and resources into making Aux Sable Springs park a reality. I first visited Aux Sable Springs back in January when I took a walk through the woods to see the canoe launch on Aux Sable Creek. Granted it was a relatively mild, sunny winter day, but I was struck by the park’s size, beauty and peacefulness, even with I-80 traffic in the distance.

The 125-acre park retains a sizable section of natural wooded area, an oak savanna restoration site, a six-acre wetland pond, and nearly 1.5 miles of walking paths. The Chicago Wilderness Oak Ecosystem Recovery Plan identifies the site as a remnant oak ecosystem that should be protected and enhanced. While focusing on the native flora the village recently planted an additional 138 trees, including 30 tree species. Visitors also may see fauna. All it takes is a quiet stroll and a little patience and a local white tail deer can be seen from the trails.

In addition to the natural areas, Aux Sable Springs offers recreational activities and amenities. Among them are a state-of-the-art playground, three baseball fields, surrounding picnic benches, a youth and adult-sized soccer field, a canoe and kayak launch, an extensive limestone outcropping for fishing access, and a 134-space parking lot. Beginning this spring, the village has worked to deliver water and sewer west across Holt Road, partly in order to service brand new bathrooms at the park, which are expected to open in the fall.

In the future the village plans to create a 30-acre lake on the remaining parcel of farmland, while preserving the entire 52-acre natural wooded area, and the six-acre savanna.

Assuredly, local governments and community organizations have plenty of important issues to tackle and dedicate energy towards, but there also is an immeasurable amount of upside to putting aside open space, especially for children. Aux Sable Springs is located in Minooka on Holt Road, roughly halfway between Ridge and O’Brien, and along Aux Sable Creek. I encourage you during these summer months to check out Aux Sable Springs, bring the kids, and if you would like, even pretend that you lost cell service for a bit. Time spent outside in natural areas, whether alone or with family and friends, is time well spent, especially when it’s nearby.

Movies in the Park

The village of Minooka is hosting two movie nights this summer in our local parks. The first showing is on the evening of July 15th at the Lakewood Baseball Field, located at the corner of Ridge Road and Misty Creek Drive. Bring your families, lawn chairs and blankets, and maybe some movie snacks to see “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” under the stars. Kids can participate in a free craft at 7 p.m. prior to the movie starting at dusk. A second Movie in the Park event, featuring “DC League of Super-Pets,” will take place following the Minooka Police Department’s National Night Out on Aug. 1 at Lions Park. For information, please call Minooka Village Hall at 815-467-2151.

2023 National Night Out

On Tuesday, Aug. 1, the Minooka Police Department is hosting their annual National Night Out festivities at Lions Park from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. This event helps bring residents, local businesses, and the police department together to help build relationships between neighbors and law enforcement. There will be free food, music, and entertainment for the kids, including the Jesse White Tumblers, bounce houses, pony rides, a petting zoo, face painting, balloon art and much more.