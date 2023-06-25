Morris State of the City sheds light on JJC expansion, new downtown business

The second annual Morris State of the City address Wednesday evening showed just how much Morris has changed in just the year since the first, and Mayor Chris Brown laid out more ways the city will continue to grow.

One such way is the expansion of Joliet Junior College into Grundy County. JJC President Dr. Clyne Namuo spoke to share his vision combined with that of the City of Morris.

“Considering all the industries that you represent, all the activities and energy that drive this economy running in Morris, JJC could do more,” Namuo said. “Our presence and our footprint could be increased.”

The options for what that expansion might look like will be decided by an exploratory committee made up of local business leaders. These business leaders will bring that plan to Namuo on Oct. 1 of this year.

The exploratory committee was introduced earlier this month, citing Grundy County’s population increase, higher-than-average median household income and a 10.1% increase in jobs as signs that it’s prepared for JJC’s expansion.

“We’re going to pursue growth opportunities where this committee takes us,” Nauo said. “On behalf of a very grateful community college, we’re so thrilled partner with the City of Morris and Grundy County to pursue all of those growth opportunities.”

Keg Grove Brewing Company introduces themselves as Jeff Mroz reads a poem toasting their new business coming to Morris in 2024. (Michael Urbanec)

The expansion of JJC into Morris isn’t the only new development announced during the address: Keg Grove, a brewery from Bloomington, is moving into the old fire station after the completion of the new one. The tentative opening date is April 1.

Keg Grove provided its own beer for a toast at the end of the address, and owner Jeff Mroz said he’s excited to be in Morris and become part of the community.

Brown touted the city’s record over the last year as revenues came in $2.5 million higher than projected and expenses came out $1.5 million lower than expected, which is a $4 million swing in the city’s favor. He said Morris now has $7.2 million in the general fund, and more projects waiting in the wings.

These projects include a new water treatment facility, which the city has obtained a $2 million grant for and renovations at the parks. These renovations include Goodwill Park, which will see construction begin at the end of the Summer and McKinley Park, which will be worked on at the end of Summer 2025.

“Our commitment to the improvement of our parks is just the beginning,” Brown said. “Studies show that a well-planned Parks and Recreation system serves as a catalyst for economic development.”

Brown said this, along with the increase in festivals like fForest Fest, Rhythm & BBQ, and more is done in the name of improving the quality of life for Morris residents.

Justin Newman (center) and Joy Dudley (to Newman's right) pictured with their scholarships. Luna Valderamma could not be in attendance. (Michael Urbanec)

Brown also announced the recipients of the Mayor Chris Brown Community Scholarships, three scholarships given to Morris Community High School Students.

Luna Valderrama received a $2,500 scholarship while Justin Newman and Joy Dudley each received a $1,000 scholarship to continue their education.