Morris Hospital hosts volunteer appreciation luncheon

Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers recently hosted a celebratory luncheon at the Morris Country Club to recognize hospital volunteers for achieving milestones in their volunteer hours and years of service.

In 2022, volunteers at Morris Hospital logged a total of 19,390 hours in over 20 different areas. Volunteer service allowed Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers to provide over 7,000 rides through its free patient transportation service. In addition, volunteers assembled 5,000 admissions packets for Morris Hospital patients, welcomed and screened thousands of visitors at the main entrance reception desk, staffed the hospital gift shop resulting in $25,000 in gift shop proceeds that were donated back to the hospital, and assisted in various departments and with numerous special projects.

In addition to recognizing volunteer hours, Morris Hospital celebrated volunteers who achieved significant milestones in their years of volunteer service. Thelma Campbell, Jan Hedenschoug, and Raymond Paulson were honored for 20 years of volunteer service, Larry Mitchell, Ray Lisy, and Ron Ragan were honored for 25 years, and Bill Akre and Char Orndorff were honored for 35 years.

While the volunteer appreciation luncheon has traditionally been held annually, this was the first time the event was held since 2019 due to the COVID pandemic.