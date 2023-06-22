Morris Council votes to reject revised apartment plat amidst resident outcry

The Morris City Council voted unanimously to reject to take the Development Review Committee’s recommendation that it denies Domera Developments’ revised plat that would build affordable housing apartments on Boulder Drive.

The City of Morris opted not to comment further than what was said during the meeting. Attorney Rick Joseph spoke on behalf of Domera.

“This subdivision meets all requirements for the city code as the City Planner [Mike Hoffman] has so noted,” Joseph said. “This development will pay general real estate taxes just like any other home in Morris and benefit the schools, park and city. This development will help bring about affordable housing.”

Joseph said this project will be financed by low-income housing tax credits, which means individuals who make 60% or less than Grundy County’s average median income of $97,500 will qualify.

The qualifying income would sit at about $58,000 per year in annual income.

“That household could be a new school teacher or librarian,” Joseph said. “You may not like me, you may not like my client and you may not be particularly fond of the job. There’s no reason to deny approval of a subdivision plan that meets all requirements from the city code.”

Many of the residents who attended the Development Review Committee meeting last Thursday, where the committee voted 5-1 to recommend the council deny the project plans, expressed concerns with the city’s infrastructure. The concern lies with whether Morris is prepared to handle the type of growth this development would bring in, although Joseph said 90% of the people moving in would be current Morris residents.

The lone vote in favor of the project came from City Planner Hoffman.

David Beamish continued expressing these concerns, and said he’s bothered that after hearing all the public safety, traffic, infrastructure, job availability, community upkeep and classroom availability issues aired that this project is still on the table.

“The only thing the developer got out of all that is the people of Morris are against affordable housing,” Beamish said. “Not one concern was validated by the developer.”

Joseph did express that he felt residents showed up against the plan at the Thursday meeting because it included affordable housing, but he apologized for the comment within minutes of making it.

Beamish believes this is a business transaction for Domera more than anything else, and he thinks this is more about obtaining the low-income housing tax credits.

“This is a business transaction rammed down the throats of this community and disguised as being altruistic,” Beamish said. “The other thing that really bothered me was the veiled threat of legal and political backlash.”

Rachel Max, a Morris Resident, said they’re speaking out because they are affected by this building proposal.

“What I want to know is why are you so adamant about our town?” Max asked, before requesting the residents be able to see the statistical financial analysis behind why Domera would like to build in Morris.

The plan will be sent back to the Plan Commission for further discussion, although any potential litigation would cause a delay.