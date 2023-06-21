Morris Hospital adds advanced mammography system to Ottawa

Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers has added an advanced mammography system to its Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists office at 1300 Starfire Drive in Ottawa.

Using breast tomosynthesis, or three-dimensional technology, the Selenia Dimensions Mammography System from Hologic has been proven to detect 20% to 65% more invasive breast cancers when compared to 2-D imaging alone. The Selenia Dimensions system also results in reduced callbacks for additional imaging by up to 40% and is FDA approved as superior for women with dense breast tissue.

“We are thrilled to bring this advanced mammography technology to Ottawa,” said Jeff Thompson, manager of Imaging Services at Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers. “This new state-of-the-art system is going to consistently allow us to obtain quality images, even for patients with dense breast tissue.”

In addition to superior image quality, exams with the new mammography system are performed in a rapid 3.7 second scan time, resulting in greater patient comfort and low patient dose.

Funding for the $300,000 mammography system was provided through donations to the Morris Hospital Foundation’s Beckwith Family Cancer and Women’s Health fund.

With the addition of the new mammography system, Morris Hospital now offers mammography services at four locations, in Channahon at the Ridge Road Campus, at the Diamond-Coal City Campus, in Morris at the main hospital campus, and now in Ottawa at the Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists office. Patients having their mammogram with Morris Hospital can choose their preferred location. All four locations use the Selenia Dimensions Mammography System.

The addition of the new mammography system is another example of Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers’ commitment to bringing healthcare services to the Ottawa area. Morris Hospital opened its first office in Ottawa in 2013 and offers cardiologists, obstetrician/gynecologists, mammography and bone density testing at 1300 Starfire Drive. Just across the street at 1306 Gemini Circle, Morris Hospital provides orthopedics and sports medicine, five primary care providers, laboratory services and physical and occupational therapy. In July, Morris Hospital will be opening a third location at 1703 Polaris Drive with expanded cardiology services, including a new board-certified interventional cardiologist who will have full time office hours in Ottawa.