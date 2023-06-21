5 Things to do in Grundy County: Rock the Block, Movies in the Park and more

1. Rock the Block: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday in downtown Morris

Rock the Block returns for Summer 2023 with the Nashville Electric company starting at 2 p.m. Head to downtown Morris starting at 11 a.m. for food trucks, games and other activities before settling down to listen to some tunes.

Patrons wait in line at the food trucks during a Rock the Block in Downtown Morris in 2021. (Rob Oesterle)

2. Kids Night at the Grundy County Speedway: Stands open at 4 p.m. Friday at 8890 N. I-47, Morris.

The Grundy County Speedway hosts Kids Night to go along with the races. The Speedway also has 100 bicycles to give away to children who attend. Vehicles participating on Friday include late models, sportsman, street stocks and pure stocks.

3. Movie in the Park: 8 p.m. at Goold Park, 308 Northern Ave. in Morris

Take the family to Goold Park at 8 p.m. to see “The LEGO Batman Movie.” This free event is part of the city of Morris’ monthly Summer Movies in the Park series.

4. Nuclear Now: 5 p.m. Tuesday at Jennifer’s Garden, 555 Gore Road in Morris.

“Nuclear Now, Time to Look Again” is a documentary from Oliver Stone that explores the history, challenges and opportunities of nuclear power featuring interviews with scientists, engineers, politicians and environmentalists. This special screening starts with a networking reception at 5 p.m. and followed by a screening at 6 p.m.

Emily Hardee displays the flier promoting the Run Today For Tomorrow 5K Run/Walk, slated for Saturday, June 24 in Ottawa and benefitting local suicide prevention efforts in the name of her best friend and cousin, Molly Yacko. (Charlie Ellerbrock)

5. Run Today for Tomorrow: 9 a.m. Saturday on Albin Stevens Drive in Ottawa.

The Run Today for Tomorrow 5K walk-and-run in Ottawa returns this year honoring the memory of the late Molly Yacko, of Streator. Entry into the race costs $30, and proceeds will go toward funding a scholarship named for Molly. To sign up or for more information, visit the Run Today For Tomorrow Facebook page, email runtodayfortomorrow@gmail.com or visit runsignup.com/Race/IL/Ottawa/RunTodayforTomorrow.