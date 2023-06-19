What does the United Way do?

Often times we get asked, “What does United Way do?” Since 1946, the United Way of Grundy County has been making a difference in the lives of thousands of Grundy County residents annually by creating opportunities for giving, advocating and volunteering.

Giving to United Way helps others in need in our communities. The funds raised annually through the generosity of corporate and business partners, employee giving, and individual donors, are invested in local programs to address our community’s most critical needs for the health, education and financial stability for every person in our communities. We invest in five focus areas, which are the building blocks for a good life. These include: fulfilling urgent and basic human needs, promoting health and wellness, improving financial stability, increasing independence and self-sufficiency, and helping youth succeed. United Way of Grundy County’s support of these programs create positive, sustainable change. Every dollar makes a difference and helps more than one non-profit agency, more than one program, and more than one person in Grundy County.

Advocating is a key element to building stronger communities. Part of supporting our community is speaking up for the people, causes, and concerns that matter. United Way of Grundy County rallies support for local programs and organizations that make a positive impact for our community’s residents. Engaging in public policy is a powerful way to support the mission of United Way of Grundy County and address the effects of poverty and inequity throughout our communities. Advocacy goes beyond volunteering and donations to sustain long-term change. It’s partnering with local, state and federal government to address community needs, educating and mobilizing people in our community to help advocate on behalf of those in need and engaging community partners in policy and funding opportunities. Advocacy is essential to drive our impact in the community.

Volunteering creates endless benefits. Volunteers are invaluable to non-profit agencies, the residents served and the entire community. Non-profit agencies have limited financial resources. They rely on volunteers to assist them in varied capacities so that their resources can be utilized for the programs and services they provide. Volunteering isn’t just about helping others; it is very rewarding. Volunteers often find they get back more in return. Volunteer opportunities are ongoing or may be a one-time event. You can volunteer alone or in a group. There are many ways to volunteer and make a positive change in our community. Contact a local non-profit agency, serve on a local organization’s Board of Directors, join a community civic or service group, participate in a community care day, or help organize a fundraising event.

United Way of Grundy County connects people with the resources they need; serving as a conduit between a resident looking for help and the programs and services available to meet those needs. As part of helping people find resources, United Way of Grundy County provides a 2-1-1 program for Grundy County. 2-1-1 is an easy to remember, free telephone number that is available 24-hours a day, every day, and provides information and referral services connecting residents to a wide variety of human services such as: food, shelter, rent and utility assistance, employment, child care, healthcare, counseling, mental health services, substance abuse, domestic violence resources, legal assistance, transportation and services for specialized populations such as the elderly and persons with disabilities. In addition, the crisis response includes suicide assessment and intervention, as well as, assistance for those in need due to disaster. Need help? Dial 2-1-1, text your zip code to TXT211 or search online at www.findhelp211.org.

For more information about how you can get involved by giving, advocating or volunteering; contact United Way of Grundy County call (815) 942-4430, visit our website at www.UWGrundy.org, and like us on Facebook.