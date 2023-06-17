The Morris Woman’s Club presented “Ellie and Brigid’s First Day of School” at the Morris Library

GFWC IL Morris Woman’s Club donated and presented “Ellie and Brigid’s First Day of School” to the Morris Area Public Library in recognition of Mental Health Month and Children’s Day on Sunday, June 11.

The book written by co-author Brooklin Gervais and illustrator Skylar Easson and published by the Kenna Foundation, addresses bullying in school and a way to cope with it in a way kids can understand. Gervais and Easson were both at the library signing copies of the book.

Also participating in the presentation was Shaunna Randazzo, one of the Executive Directors of the foundation. Rose Nowak, Head of Patron Services at the Library accepted the book. Skylar Easson is the daughter of one of the club members, Wendy Mulderink.

The Kenna Foundation is an Illinois not-for-profit based in Chicago that works to empower women and girls. This is the first of what will be a series of books for kids talking about emotional and social issues and ways to cope with them.

Co-author Brooklin, a former educator and administrator, said she began the organization as a way to give back. Working with Shaunna Randazzo, a counselor, the group has their outreach in several ways –summer camps for girls, working with community organizations, offering professional developments to school districts and now books. The Foundation publishes the books themselves and the proceeds go toward scholarship funds to send girls to college to major in the S.T.E.A.M. fields (Science Technology Engineering Arts and Math).

Morris’ very own, Skylar Easson brings a vivid life-like element of art to the group and enables kids to learn important lessons through different art mediums. To learn more about this outstanding organization, check out their website at www.thekennafoundation.org. It is funded through grants, donations and the sale of books.

The book is available on Amazon. The proceeds from the books go into a scholarship fund that will help enable girls to attend college.