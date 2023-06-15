Minooka Summerfest kicks off Thursday with live music, 5K and more

Minooka’s summer kicks off with Summerfest starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and running through Saturday night at the corner of Mondamin Street and Wabena Avenue.

Festivities begin Thursday when the beer garden opens at 6:30 p.m., with bands Keep the Eleven, Exit 122 and Summer Drive playing the first night. Food will also be available each night.

It keeps up at 7 p.m. Friday with WhiskeyFist and Back Country Roads, followed by the Minooka Summerfest 5K at 6:45 a.m. on Saturday. Registration takes place under the big tent, and costs $40.

The activities continue through Saturday, with a Knights of Columbus Fundraising Bean Bag Tournament at the Crossing Center Parking lot south of the tent at the corner of Mondamin and Wabena. There is a $40 entry fee for teams.

There will also be food trucks starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, leading into the Lion’s Club Pork Chop Dinner at 4:30 p.m. before Sealed with a Kiss and ARRA play at 7 p.m. More music and performances will take place throughout the day Saturday.

This event is operated by the Minooka Lions Club.