June 15, 2023
Shaw Local
Minooka Summerfest kicks off Thursday with live music, 5K and more

By Shaw Local News Network

More than 200 runners took to the streets of Minooka Saturday for the annual Minooka Summerfest 5K run in conjunction with Minooka Summerfest, as a fundraiser sponsored by the Minooka Lion's Club. (Shaw Media)

Minooka’s summer kicks off with Summerfest starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and running through Saturday night at the corner of Mondamin Street and Wabena Avenue.

Festivities begin Thursday when the beer garden opens at 6:30 p.m., with bands Keep the Eleven, Exit 122 and Summer Drive playing the first night. Food will also be available each night.

It keeps up at 7 p.m. Friday with WhiskeyFist and Back Country Roads, followed by the Minooka Summerfest 5K at 6:45 a.m. on Saturday. Registration takes place under the big tent, and costs $40.

The activities continue through Saturday, with a Knights of Columbus Fundraising Bean Bag Tournament at the Crossing Center Parking lot south of the tent at the corner of Mondamin and Wabena. There is a $40 entry fee for teams.

There will also be food trucks starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, leading into the Lion’s Club Pork Chop Dinner at 4:30 p.m. before Sealed with a Kiss and ARRA play at 7 p.m. More music and performances will take place throughout the day Saturday.

This event is operated by the Minooka Lions Club.

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois