June 15, 2023
Shaw Local
First Morris Cruise Night of 2023 attracts nearly 1,000 vehicles and even more people

By Michael Urbanec
A crowd of people looks at the cars as they wander down Liberty Street during Morris Cruise Night. (Michael Urbanec)

The first Morris Cruise Night of the season was a successful one, drawing 919 vehicle entries and even more people to Liberty Street in Morris.

Morris Cruise Night Kicked off its 20th year supporting the Morris Police Benevolent Society, getting $8,480 from the 50/50 raffle, half of which went to a raffle winner.

The Morris Police Benevolent Society also raised money through food sales throughout the night.

Two awards were also given out, one to Duane Van Duzer and his 2002 Pontiac Trans Am. selected by the Morris Police Benevolent Society and the other the choice of an anonymous celebrity, which went to Chris and Linda Jacobs and their 1972 Trans Am.

Organizer Herb Wyeth said it was a good event and made for a good night that drew people from as far away as Surprise, Ariz. 134 cities were represented, eight of which were from out of state.

Morris Cruise Night will again pack Liberty Street from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 8. The beneficiary will be Grundy County Heroes and Helpers, and raffle tickets will again be sold to raise money.

Registration for vehicles is not necessary, and cars should enter Washington Street from Route 47 and pay the $10 entry fee.

The Little Green Wagon makes it's way past the Grundy County Courthouse. (Michael Urbanec)

