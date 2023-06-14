JJC announces exploratory committee to expand into Grundy County

A committee to explore the expansion of Joliet Junior College’s presence in Grundy County was presented to the Joliet Junior College Board of Trustees on Wednesday, May 10.

Several members of the exploratory committee spoke to the Board of Trustees to illustrate the growth taking place in Grundy County and the potential JJC has to meet education and workforce demands.

“This is an exciting moment in the history of JJC and the students on the western side of our district,” said JJC President Dr. Clyne Namuo. “I have been out and about quite a bit since I started at JJC, and it became very clear to me early on that how we are serving the western edge of our district in the city of Morris and surrounding communities within Grundy County did not align with all the activity taking place there.”

The exploratory committee consists of JJC Executive Vice President and Committee Chair Yolanda Farmer, Morris Business Development Director Julie Wilkinson, Mayor Chris Brown, Grundy County Administrator Mary Kuchars, Grundy County Chamber of Commerce President Christina Van Yperen, Grundy Economic Development Council President Nancy Norton, Morris Hospital President Tom Dohm, Grundy Area Vocational Center Director Lance Copes, Constellation’s Manager of Local and State Government Affairs Sharon A. Johnson, and Erin Hayden, the Power, Controls and Information Systems Leader for Proctor and Gamble. This committee will return to the Board of Trustees in October to present three options to increase JJC’s presence in Grundy County.

During the committee’s introduction, JJC Executive Vice President and exploratory committee chair Dr. Yolanda Farmer reviewed the significant opportunity that lies in Grundy County, citing the population increase, higher-than-average median household income and the 10.1% increase in available jobs, which outpaces the national average. Farmer also mentioned the county’s strategic location and access to workforce and steadily growing labor market, noting strong businesses and employers complemented by an engaged government and community service presence.

“JJC already has a presence in Morris with the Morris Education Center, where we have hardworking, dedicated staff members,” Farmer said. “But I believe we can do better for our students, for the workforce and for the community.”

Julie Wilkinson, City of Morris Business Development Director and exploratory committee member shared outcomes from conversations with two stakeholders: Grundy Area Vocational Center and Proctor & Gamble, both of whom play key roles in workforce development and labor force arenas. Wilkinson shared that while both stakeholders are doing incredible things that contribute to the vibrant Grundy County economy, each has identified demands for training in fields and facilities that their models cannot meet long term.

“I believe the breadth of the conversations that we had with two employers — on two very different ends of the spectrum — validate the need and the potential, which I think is the key part, in Grundy County and Morris specifically, as we prepare to partner,” Wilkinson said in closing.

Two recurring themes of President Namuo’s vision for JJC under his leadership include the college becoming deeply embedded into the community it serves and the generational impact providing strong pathways to education can have.

During her comments, Christine Van Yperen, Grundy County Chamber of Commerce president and CEO and exploratory committee member, took the opportunity to remind the Board of JJC’s work in the Grundy community so far and its potential to impact residents for decades to come.

“Through the years I have witnessed JJC and Grundy County’s partnerships take form in numerous ways, and they have been incredibly strong,” she began. “The college’s expansion west will build on these partnerships and allow Grundy County families so many more ways for our western communities to build a path to their own successes. The visibility and reach this project will have is going to build on Grundy’s recent momentum, as well as provide workforce opportunities for the students, families and other communities as a whole. This project will also allow future generations the opportunity to create their own JJC story.”