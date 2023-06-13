The Momentum is Palpable

I recently used the term “festival season” in a safety and planning meeting with public works, the Morris Police Department, and the co-chairs of an upcoming event. We paused to reflect on the fact that such a season now exists in Morris. Between our beautiful 22-acre Goold Park, the charming Downtown and other venues around our community, there is a full calendar totaling 55 special events in the city this year. From car shows to country markets, concerts and shopping events, to races (on foot and in a stock car), there has never been more to Morris than the lively atmosphere we enjoy today.

In the earliest days of Morris’ history, settlers enticed new residents and businesses using economic development strategies that made the area more accessible: the first bridge over Nettle Creek allowing stagecoaches to cross, daily mail delivery via the U.S. Postal Service, connection from Lake Michigan to the Mississippi River through the construction of the I & M Canal, and then the first steam railroad.

The strategy is the same, but our tools have changed over the course of two centuries. Today, the city anticipates infrastructure needs such as roadways and water and sewer access – investments that have created a hotbed of development interest near city limits at Brisbin Road and Route 6. This area will soon produce significant jobs and tax dollars for our community. City leaders also continuously work to beautify our downtown, ensuring a desirable atmosphere for small business and a destination for visitors. Local government also partners with groups on the creative use of community spaces – parks, streets and parking lots – while reinvesting Hotel/Motel tax dollars in a dozen nonprofit organizations to create our robust calendar of community events and festivals. This spring, Mayor Chris Brown proudly declared Morris’ lowest tax rate in 20 years-another key talking point with new and expanding businesses eyeing our community for investment.

Further validating the energy here, Joliet Junior College President Dr. Clyne Namuo recently introduced a committee Grundy County leaders charged with exploring an expanded college presence in Morris. Namuo noted, “I have been out and about quite a bit since I started at JJC, and it became very clear to me early on that how we are serving the western edge of our district in the city of Morris and surrounding communities within Grundy County did not align with all the activity taking place there.” Mayor Brown and I are proud to be a part of the committee of ten leading this expansion to meet the educational needs of businesses and residents in the future.

The momentum in Morris is palpable. Through the collaboration of elected leaders, city staff, partners, residents and volunteers, our community will realize the bright future that already is starting to unfold.

There’s never been a better time to get involved. To sponsor become an event sponsor or volunteer or join our business community, please contact me at jwilkinson@morrisil.org or 815-941-3685.

• Julie Wilkinson is the business development director for the city of Morris. Community Pulse is a weekly column that provides a dedicated space for Grundy County-area nonprofits, schools and organizations to share news and information about their organization.