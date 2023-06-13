Illinois Route 47 rail crossing in Mazon closed for 10 days starting June 23

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced on Monday that the rail crossing at Illinois Route 47 in Mazon will be closed on Friday, June 23.

It will remain closed for approximately 10 days. Detours will direct motorists to Illinois Route 113 and Interstate 55, according to a Monday news release.

The Department of Transportation said motorists should expect delays and allow for extra time on trips since traffic will be slow or stopped. It asks that drivers void the work area where feasible, and those that are unable to should obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using phones and remain alert for workers and equipment.